Sami Abdul-Raouf (Dubai)

The activities of the second day of the International Competition for the Holy Qur’an at its twenty-fourth session in Dubai yesterday evening, “Thursday”, witnessed the emergence of the star of Chadian representative Adam Mohamed Adam, who is 25 years old, as he performed the five questions addressed to him excellently, and he made only two mistakes During recitation, which makes him a strong candidate for an advanced position in the course, to be an extension of his country’s honorable record during its participation in the Dubai International Quran Award.

The performance of this contestant was characterized by confidence, strength of conservation and calm, which are the factors that helped him to perform with strength and excellence that make him in a suitable position worthy of his country’s participation in this international competition.

He also remarkably distinguished the representative of Niger, Bashir Abu Bakr, who was also subjected to only two warnings at the beginning of the first and fifth questions, and was distinguished by the strength of memorization and mastery of intonation provisions and attention to letter exits, which qualifies him to be in the honor list among the first for the current season .

The Nigerian representative’s reading was characterized by reverence, emotion and reflection. He even cried fiercely during his recitation of the verses of the “last” fifth question, and signs of crying appeared on him, which stopped him from completing the reading, and even cried one of the members of the international jury.

And in the second day of the competition, Iyad Muhammad Yusef Magi Shyan from Taiwan, Malik Muhammad Azmi Hassouna from Jordan, Al-Bashir Abu Bakr from Niger, and Adam Muhammad Adam from Chad participated, and they read Hafs’s narration.

The reader, engineer Osama Al-Safi, opened the second evening with a fragrant recitation from the Holy Quran, then His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Salem Muhammad Al-Doubi, Chairman of the International Jury, invited the first contestant of the participants to this evening, where the audience listened to the reading of four contestants competing in good competition in memorizing the Book of God, recitation and intonation, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Ayman Ahmed Ahmed Mohamed Saeed, a member of the International Jury, posed the question to the contestants, and opened them up.

A family rivalry

The representative of Jordan, the contestant, Malek Muhammad Azmi Hassouna, said before ascending to the test podium, and expressed his happiness with this opportunity that allowed him to participate in this great Quranic competition, in which his father participated in its fifth session in 2002, and won the sixteenth place.

He emphasized that this was an incentive for him and a motive to memorize the Noble Qur’an and participate in the same competition, but rather to compete with his father in achieving a better rank, and to receive the greater reward by the beautiful response of his great father, who encouraged him to memorize the great Qur’an. Participation in the Dubai International Prize competition for the Holy Quran, which inspired an entire family.

He pointed out that his older sister has memorized the Noble Qur’an, his mother is a guardian for him, and his younger brother is about to finish it, explaining that he is studying in the tenth grade, and he began memorizing the Holy Qur’an in Maktoum sessions for memorizing the Holy Qur’an, when he is five years old, and he sealed it at the age of twelve.

He participated in many local competitions, and the annual Maktoum contest in 2019 AD, and this is his second participation in a major competition, and in the whole Quran. On memorizing the Noble Qur’an, he said: It helps study, strengthens memory, and has always helped me to achieve high grades in my studies, and to obtain many certificates of appreciation in school.

Taiwanese beauty

The activities of the second day of the competition witnessed the brilliance of the Taiwan representative, Iyad Muhammad Yusef Magi Shian, 19 years old, as it will be one of the pleasant surprises of the current session, after he secured one of the centers distinguished by his perfect performance and beautiful voice, and his great interest in the provisions of intonation, as he did not suffer from Poor exits or wrong pronunciation of words. The representative of Taiwan, who studies physical therapy in the College of Health Sciences at the University of Sharjah, is distinguished by his mastery of the Arabic language and his strong knowledge of the provisions of intonation, as he is from a Quranic family, which includes 4 brothers of boys and girls, all of whom memorize the Qur’an, as well as parents. Shiyan is the third contestant from the same family to represent his country in the Dubai International Prize for the Holy Qur’an. Two of his brothers previously participated in the competition, and each of them won seventh place, among the honor list centers that include the top 10 contestants.