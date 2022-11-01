Witnesses cannot lie and we friends cannot praise. At least not professionally. It’s ugly that I sing here the goodness of Garcia! (HBO Max), brand-new adaptation by Sara Antuña and Carlos de Pando of the homonymous comic by Santiago García and Luis Bustos, because its writers are my friends, I have closely followed the arduous process of creating the series and, furthermore, the shadow from Zeta Studios sometimes shelters me as a screenwriter.

It’s ugly, so I’m going somewhere else. The haphazard television schedule has meant that the premiere of Garcia! has coincided with that of The inmortal (Movistar +). After witnessing the accidental exhumation of our captain Spain from The Valley of the Fallen —between Franco and José Antonio—, one can see another García, Álex, go through what could be the Polígono Marconi with a third García, Jesus Christ Garciafrom Extremoduroplaying on your car radio. Garcia! Y The inmortal they have themes, tones, genres and intentions that are far apart, but they are united by a certain common ground, which can even be seen in some shared location, such as the Galaxia Residential Complex, which is more dangerous in both series than it was for the coup plotters of 1978.

There have always been Garcías on Spanish television —and I’m not referring to the García who didn’t like kings of the night—, always in the general league. Because until a half ago on the news we played in two leagues: that of successful costumbrismo (The Serranos, Paco’s men, the one that is coming) and that of payment elitism allergic to what is ours. That you don’t have to appear from outside (or from anywhere) to satisfy those with a fine nose may seem like a small step for Spanish television, but it is a big step for any García.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP