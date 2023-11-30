Preserving history is particularly important for automotive enthusiasts, something that in general characterizes the human being as such. Bentley, however, believes that evidence of the past must not simply be preserved, but must continue to live in the present. From this belief was born the Continuation Programme, an ongoing initiative beyond simple restoration. In fact, some of the most precious and ancient models in Bentley history continue to be produced in Crewe, respecting their original characteristics, materials and production techniques. The flagship of the program are two cars dating back to the first decade of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which have remained in the collective imagination: the Blower and the Speed ​​Six.

The Speed ​​Six

At the end of 1928 Bentley won three of the seven editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans held up to that point. The latest success of the English brand in particular is based on the 4.5-litre in-line 4-cylinder, conceived by Walter Owen Bentley himself. The engine boasts futuristic solutions for the time, including aluminum pistons, overhead camshafts, dual ignition and four valves per cylinder. However, in 1928 Bentley was aware that he had to go even further to maintain his superiority over rapidly catching up competition. The answer is the Speed ​​Six, equipped with the new 6.5 liter inline 6-cylinder capable of delivering 200 horsepower in race configuration. The debut at Le Mans did not disappoint expectations, with Woolf Barnato and Henry Birkin winning the 24 hour race in 1929.







The Blower

Birkin himself, a baronet and former fighter pilot, is of the opinion that increasing the displacement is not the only way to release more horsepower. The Englishman is in fact convinced that the old 4.5 liter can be squeezed out more if coupled with a compressor, a proposal which, however, does not win favor with WO Bentley. In fact, the creator of the 4-cylinder believes that supercharging would result in “a perversion to the engine design and would corrupt its performance”. Henry Birkin at that point finds no other solution than to turn to Woolf Barnato, CEO of the company, who grants him authorization to proceed.

Birkin commissioned the creation of over 50 4.5-liter examples, necessary to meet the homologation requirements for Le Mans. Subsequently he installed a volumetric compressor developed by the engineer Amherst Villiers, bringing its power from 130 to 240 horsepower. Fundamental to the success of the program was the financing of Doroty Windham Paget, who as a horse racing entrepreneur also began to develop an interest in engines.

At the 24 hours of Le Mans in 1930 the official Bentley team fielded the official Speed ​​Six, flanked by Birkin’s 4.5 liter supercharged engines, renamed Blowers. At the wheel of his creation, Birkin engages in an exhilarating duel with Rudolf Caracciola’s Mercedes, overtaking the group of pursuers, including the Speed ​​Six with the Bentley insignia. Overcharging, however, subjects the old 4.5 liter to excessive stress, “eating” especially the spark plugs. Blower is forced to retire, but her passing is not in vain. Even Caracciola’s Mercedes, probably squeezed to respond to Birkin’s initial setback, did not reach the end of the race. Once again Bentley takes victory with the slower but more reliable Speed ​​Six. The 1930 edition features the signature of Woolf Barnato and Glen Kidston, who bring it to the top four consecutive victories for Bentley in the French marathon.

The Continuation Programme

A century later, the Blower and Speed ​​Six live on thanks to the Mulliner division. The company, founded in 1559 for the production of saddles for horses, survived over the centuries specializing first in the construction of carriages and subsequently in the preparation of cars. The meeting with Bentley gave rise to a long collaboration, until the definitive acquisition in 1959. Among the activities carried out by Mulliner in the third millennium, the Continuation Program stands out, thanks to which the Blower and the Speed ​​Six were reborn in twelve units each in Crewe , completely faithful to the original specifications.

For the Blower Bentley was able to make use of photographs and technical drawings of the time, but above all of the #2 car that took part in Le Mans, which is still owned by the company today. In fact, this has been temporarily dismantled, allowing it to be done a digital laser scan of the frame and each individual component. The data collected allowed the creation of an accurate CAD model, the starting point for starting production.

Each component is a faithful replica of the original, thanks also to the contribution of specialized companies such as the Vintage Car Radiator Company of Bicester. For the construction of the engine, however, Bentley relied on the support of the specialists of NDR Ltd. However, it is in the Mulliner workshops in Crewe that the magic happens, place of the final work on the frame and final assembly. The view that opens up while walking around the site is surreal: a white, bright and ultra-modern warehouse, in the center of which stand two Bentleys that are technically from our century, but whose appearances recall their origins from another era.

Nothing is done differently for the Speed ​​Six than for the Blower. Also in this case the resumption of production is based on careful research, during which not only as many original drawings as possible were recovered, but also the mechanics’ notes and the set-up specifications of the time. However, few changes have been made to facilitate driving for wealthy buyers. We note the addition of electric fans for engine cooling and an automatic petrol pump, thus freeing the driver from the task of manual pumping using the lever located in the passenger compartment. Continuing to produce a century after the Speed ​​Six and the Blower might make some purists turn up their noses. However, it is thanks to the Continuation Program that the most iconic Bentleys they continue to live on in events such as Goodwood, Le Mans and Mille Migliacoming out of the dark rooms of museums.