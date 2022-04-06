THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 08:09



The roof of a three-storey building in the central Plaza Hernández Amores de Murcia, next to the Cathedral, collapsed this Thursday afternoon, around 5:30 p.m., according to the Murcia City Council Firefighting and Rescue Service. .

The building where the collapse occurred, in the center of Murcia.



The collapse mobilized a total of seven firefighters and two vehicles, who traveled to the scene to assess the damage and, together with the Local Police of Murcia, cordon off the surroundings due to the risk of falling debris. Fortunately, the crash only caused material damage and left no one injured.