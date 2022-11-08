The Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah issued a meeting held yesterday, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, in the office of the Emirate of Sharjah. His Highness, the Ruler, issued a decision regarding the establishment and organization of the Sharjah Center for Work and Home Production for Social Welfare Employees “Entaj”.

According to the decision, the headquarters of the center will be in the city of Sharjah, and it is permissible, by a decision of the head of the Social Services Department, to establish branches and offices for it in the rest of the cities and regions of the emirate.

The center aims to empower the beneficiary economically and professionally to help him work from home, find and provide an additional source of income for the beneficiary in contrast to the social benefit he receives from the Social Services Department, and promote the beneficiary’s products to raise the standard of living for him and his family.

In order to achieve its objectives, the center has the practice of many specializations, including qualifying and training the beneficiary on home production and improving the quality of home products, organizing and hosting exhibitions and events related to home production to enable the beneficiary to promote and market his production in a professional and professional manner, organizing professional educational and craft workshops, the proceeds of which go back to the center, and cooperation Coordinating with government institutions and departments to implement beneficiary’s events and exhibitions, and conclude contracts, agreements and memoranda of cooperation to achieve partnerships between beneficiary’s exhibiting platforms to facilitate marketing and sales operations.