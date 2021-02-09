The Royal College of Spain in Bologna, in an image on its website.

In the fourteenth century, the Crown, the Church and the Nobility ruled the main European political, economic and cultural institutions and entry into them was reserved for those who could prove nobility and cleanliness of blood. In the 21st century the situation has changed remarkably, although not everywhere in the same way.

The Real Colegio de San Clemente de los Españoles in Bologna (Italy) claims to be the only medieval institution of its kind that still survives. Founded in 1364 by Cardinal Gil de Albornoz, who appointed him as the universal heir to his property, distinguished figures such as Antonio de Nebrija, the Count of Romanones and Leandro Fernández de Moratín have passed through the rooms of the splendid palace that serves as its headquarters.

In its governing body they sit, in addition to the head of the lineage of the House of Albornoz, who presides over it; the archbishop of Toledo; the Duke of Soria, representing the House of the King; a director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; a representative of the old schoolboys and, of them, the most veteran, the diplomat Raimundo Bassols.

More than 650 years after its foundation, the school continues to award a dozen scholarships that include the cost of tuition, travel, meals and accommodation for students pursuing the European research doctorate at the University of Bologna for a period of two to three years. The aid is granted based on the academic record of the applicants but, according to its statutes, only Spanish Catholic men and legitimate children can access them; that is, whose parents are married.

Duke’s opposition

The Foreign Ministry has wanted to change these openly unconstitutional requirements by decree for years, but it encounters the opposition of the current president of the board, Iván de Arteaga y del Alcázar, Marquis of Ariza, Almunia and Valdemediano, who maintains that it is a private institution, that it does not receive public aid and that it is not subject to Spanish law. It alleges that the Spanish Constitution itself recognizes the existence of differentiated educational institutions for men and women and the right of the centers to have their own ideology. To soften the flagrant discrimination that the statutes imply, it adds that scholarship holders are no longer asked to prove that they are legitimate children and last summer scholarships for women were announced for the first time, although not at the school headquarters. Like men, they are required to “be practicing Catholics” and, furthermore, an affidavit, which is not required of them, to “observe good social and moral conduct”. The former rector supports him and maintains that it is a “pontifical” institution, founded on the basis of a papal bull and alien to Spanish law.

The blockade of the change of statutes conceals the dispute for the control of an institution that lives on the income of a real estate of incalculable value, according to sources familiar with the conflict. On October 13, 2014, the board of trustees unanimously accepted the dismissal of the rector of the school, José Gillermo García-Casas, who had been in office for 32 years, and to propose as a substitute the professor and former collegiate Ángel Martínez.

The appointment of the new rector was approved by Royal Decree of February 19, 2015 but, almost a month later, in a new meeting attended only by its president and a new representative of the ex-collegiate members, the revocation of the newly elected rector was agreed. , alleging that the previous meeting had not been legally constituted. Since then, the new rector Ángel Martínez has not been able to take office, despite being published in the BOE, while another elected by the president of the board occupies it without having been ratified by Felipe VI, as required by the statutes. The representatives of the Casa del Rey, the Foreign Ministry and the Archdiocese of Toledo have not participated in the meetings again.

The controversy has reached the courts and the Provincial Court of Madrid ruled on September 11 that the representative of the former collegians who participated in the revocation of rector Martínez was not the legitimate one. The legitimacy of the president of the board of trustees is also in question: after the death of the Duke of Infantado, in June 2018, his son Iván succeeded him, but the Government doubts that he is the true head of the House of Albornoz, which gives him the condition of “perpetual blood patron” of the college.

To try to settle the matter, in October 2019, the Foreign Ministry raised a query to the Council of State on the procedure to modify the statutes of the institution. Its opinion, approved unanimously on February 4, leaves no room for doubt: the Real Colegio de San Clemente de los Españoles de Bolonia is a “singular, Spanish, secular institution, linked to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, originally private based” , but with characteristics that approximate it to a public entity.

The Government, adds the opinion, “has powers to approve new statutes”, which accommodate the “constitutional requirements”, respecting the peculiarities of the college. Although the initiative must come from the board of trustees, Foreign Affairs may urge you to do so or do it instead, “if you disregard your request.”

The Council of State has not wanted to get involved to elucidate whether the presidency of the board corresponds to its current head or another member of the Casa de Albornoz, but has made it clear that this issue is irrelevant and has urged the Government to “adopt the necessary measures to put an end to the anomalous situation in which the institution finds itself by exercising its powers ”. That is, to resolve a dispute of the 14th century with the rules of the 21st century.