An educational and demonstration center for Paralympic sports was opened in Moscow. The ceremony was attended by the President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Pavel Rozhkov.

“The Paralympic Sports Center is primarily for SVO participants who have suffered severe injuries leading to disability. The center will allow children to get acquainted with different sports,” he said.

Rozhkov added that the Ministry of Sports of the Russian Federation provided great organizational and financial support for the creation of the center.

Children and adolescents with disabilities will also be able to study at the center.

Earlier, on September 29, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin called the admission of Russian Paralympians to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris an indicator of the quality of work of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) in protecting the true principles of sport. The President of the RKR added that due to the partial suspension, the RKR as a member of the IPC loses all its rights, but athletes have the right to take part in the 2024 Paralympic Games in an individual and neutral status.

He clarified that the IPC refused to restore the rights of the Russian Paralympic Committee due to the rehabilitation of people who received disabilities as a result of hostilities.