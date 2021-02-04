In a serious traffic accident, a cement truck crushed this Thursday to a car in Córdoba. As a result of the crash, a man died and a woman was seriously injured.

The crash occurred this Thursday at 15.30. Two tourists from Santa Fe aboard a Renault Logan were moving in the inner ring of the Circunvalación avenue of the Cordovan capital.

Upon reaching kilometer 31 of that road, at the height of Villa Unión, the vehicle passed a few meters from the exit to Route 20. Its occupants tried to resume the road: they braked abruptly to recover that short route in reverse.

At that moment, the car was hit by a cement truck. The man died instantly and his body was trapped between the irons.

Doctors indicated that the 61-year-old woman suffered head trauma, blunt chest trauma and left leg trauma. She was transferred in serious condition to the Municipal Emergency Hospital of Córdoba.

The truck driver was unhurt.