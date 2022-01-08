For the past few weeks, it has been speculated that Elon Musk will soon introduce a cell phone that brings eye-catching innovations to the market.

It has even been mentioned that it could be related to his obsession with Mars.

Many have said on social media that Tesla could present a smartphone, with technology and developments that would work on another planet.

-Read also: Why do cars run out of brakes?

With this, an ambitious plan to enter the cell phone market with force would come under way. For now they are just rumors that have spread with force, but they even talk about that It could be called the Tesla Model PI / P.

The technology could be related to Starlink, which uses a “constellation” of more than 1,500 low-orbit satellites to provide an accessible internet service for most of the planet, something that could include remote areas such as the Amazon.

Musk has been a ubiquitous figure in American culture for the past few years.

-Read also: Kuru, the fatal disease caused by cannibalism.

He amassed 66 million followers on Twitter and was a guest host of the famous comedy show Saturday Night Live in May.

Speak ambitiously about your interest in colonizing Mars and plans orbital flights for next year as part of the SpaceX plan to make possible the American return to the Moon.

In addition, it is known for influencing market movements and the value of cryptocurrencies just with a tweet.

-Read also: American visa: prices for 2022.

But his main socioeconomic influence for now is with its innovative electric vehicles.

“Our intention with Tesla has always been to serve as an example for the automotive industry, hoping that they will also make electric cars so that we can accelerate the transition to sustainable energy,” Musk said in an interview released alongside the person of the year announcement.

Beyond Tesla, outer space remains one of Musk’s greatest ambitions.

“His goal is to make humanity a multiplanetary species,” said Jeffrey Kluger, a Time contributor.

In earlier times, interplanetary travel was a collective undertaking that world leaders used to compete for, but private companies have become increasingly involved, according to Time.

“For Musk, that’s progress, divert the distribution of capital away from the government towards those who are good managers, “Felsenthal wrote.

TIME

* With AFP

-Read also: What housing costs in the municipalities of the Sabana de Bogotá.