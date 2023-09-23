One violation of the ceasefire regime was recorded in Nagorno-Karabakh

One ceasefire violation was recorded in the Mardakert region of Nagorno-Karabakh. This was reported to the Russian Ministry of Defense, reports TASS.

As a result, one serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was injured. The command of the Russian peacekeepers, together with the Azerbaijani side and representatives of Karabakh, is conducting an investigation into the fact of the shooting.

Earlier it became known that foreign military attaches arrived in the vicinity of Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). Representatives of Russia, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Belarus and several other countries arrived to familiarize themselves with the process of disarmament of local forces. They are accompanied by a group of journalists.

On Saturday, September 23, a video of Azerbaijan’s attack on a warehouse of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh appeared online. The footage shows a column of smoke rising above buildings in the distance, and military personnel actively moving around the site.