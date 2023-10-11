The Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, demanded this Wednesday a ceasefire with Israel so that humanitarian aid can enter the Gaza Strip. which is subject to a total blockade, and thus “avoid an imminent catastrophe” for its population.

Mansour said in a press conference that the situation in Gaza is “extremely horrible”, and thanked the UN Refugee Agency (UNRWA) for its work. and said that Egypt, Jordan and the Palestinian National Authority in Ramallah are “trying to send unemployment assistance so far they are not succeeding.”

“There must be humanitarian intervention to avoid an imminent catastrophe and massive humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip,” urged the diplomat, who demanded that the international community stand up “rising up to their responsibilities”, “pulling on” and “entering the scene” by sending aid to Gaza.



And that, he noted, “would require a ceasefire or stopping the bombing so that convoys can access and provide assistance to the people there,” he added.

Mansour said a pause in hostilities to allow aid to reach the Palestinians would “open the stage to possibly negotiate other urgent issues.”

The Palestinian diplomat alluded to Palestinian civilians at all times and did not refer to the bombings by Palestinian militias led by the Islamist group Hamas against the territory of Israel, although he acknowledged that “There is also suffering on the other side.”

Palestinians transport a wounded man to Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

Asked about the more than 100 hostages that Israeli authorities estimate have been transferred to Gaza by the militias, Mansur said he had no “record” as an ambassador.

He advocated “moving in the direction of peace, which requires Israel to recognize that we exist, that we are human and have national rights and aspirations that should be fulfilled, and there is a global consensus on the two-state solution and the end of the occupation.

The incessant bombings of recent days have caused enormous destruction in Gaza, causing 1,055 deaths and more than 5,000 injuries, completely demolishing more than 500 residential buildings and three schools, according to data from the Gazan authorities.

