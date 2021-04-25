One of the most outstanding paintings of the mysterious and extravagant painter Aleix Clapés (1846-1920), a friend and collaborator of Gaudí, has appeared after more than a century without knowing anything about it. Is about The pawn, painted and exhibited in the Parés room in Barcelona in December 1886, when it received more praise than other works by Ramon Casas or Santiago Rusiñol that were also exhibited at the time. Since that year he had lost track and had not been seen again, something that was attributed among the descendants of the painter to the fact that the painting had been acquired in 1920 by, nothing more and nothing less, than Leon Trotsky in Paris, after pay two million francs, and that later he would have taken it to Moscow, to the Kremlin museum.

This is what Teresa Clapés, the painter’s daughter, always told, who also assured that until the 1940s she had a purchase receipt and a letter, in the handwriting of Josef Stalin, which corroborated the presence of the painting in Moscow. “But at that time my grandmother burned it because it was not good to have such letters at home,” says Antoni Real Martí, the painter’s great-grandson. Now that the Palau Güell is hosting an exhibition dedicated to this painter of gloomy and enigmatic figures, the painting of The pawn –in which “an old and unhappy miner, almost naked, without meat and without strength, is represented, dragging the cart of ore along the dark underground gallery … a page of social misery, which looks like an illustration of the Germinal de Zola ”, according to the press at the time it was exhibited – has appeared in Barcelona in a private collection, and apparently has never left this city.

Josep Casamartina and Carlos Alejandro Lupercio, the curators of the Clapés exhibition who have located the work ‘El peón’ that has so far disappeared. Carles Ribas / THE COUNTRY

It was explained by the art historians Carlos Alejandro Lupercio and Josep Casamartina in the main hall of the Palau Güell that houses some of the most outstanding frescoes by this painter and very close to the exhibition Aleix Clapés. The enigmatic painter of Güell and Gaudí (until May 30) who have curated four hands. In it he has gathered, for the first time, a large part of his works, especially portraits of the uncomplacent bourgeoisie and scenes of saints that seem inspired by the Spanish painting of the Golden Age.

Photograph of Aleix Clapés, the painter of Gaudí and Güell. Carles Ribas / THE COUNTRY

Lupercio and Casamartina explained, during the presentation of the exhibition’s catalog, that it was difficult for Trotsky to have bought the painting. First, because in 1920 he was entertaining in making the revolution in Russia. Nor was it very likely that he paid such an exorbitant amount for the work. “My grandmother never lied,” said Real Martí, assuming that the painting had indeed traveled, despite its considerable dimensions (123 x 153), so far. “What we have nothing clear about is that those two million francs were paid because the family has never seen each other and the great-grandfather died,” Real said.

The fact is that the Clapés exhibition was inaugurated last December without this work. At that time, another art historian, Joan-Francesc Ainaud, contacted the Russian museum, inquiring about the possibility of it being there. A few days later he received a letter from the museum stating that they had no record of the painting or its author in those lands.

In parallel, it was learned that the work had not left Barcelona and that all this time it had remained in the hallway of a house in the upper part of Barcelona, ​​along with two other works by Clapés: Responsos Y Friar. It was there after the collector (of oriental art, Manila shawls and paintings) Joan Artigas-Alart bought it, it is not known whether after its exhibition in the Parés room or in December 1920, when Clapés’s daughter organized a shows his private works to raise funds, after the death of the painter.

Clapés’s missing work that Trotsky may have bought before 1920. PEP PARER -Serveis Fotografics-

But the appearance of The pawn, which has just been incorporated into the exhibition, after a small cleaning and consolidation intervention carried out by technicians from the Provincial Council, has not solved the mystery of painting with Trotsky and Stalin.

Another version of The pawn smaller because it was published in the special issue of the magazine Graphic Day after the death of Clapés, in December 1920. The same character is seen there, but not so dejected and with the desire to continue pulling the wheelbarrow in a smaller work entitled Old man pulling a wheelbarrow. “This is the one Trotsky bought,” said the painter’s great-grandson. It could be because, due to its smaller size, it was able to travel to Paris and Trotsky, who was there in 1916, bought it. This work, like others by Clapés, is missing and perhaps it is the piece that one of its most prominent communist leaders took to Russia and that, as in many other museums in the world, the work is not well inventoried. Follow the mystery.