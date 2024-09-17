In Ufa, rescuers rescued a cat that had been sitting in a tree for three days

Search and rescue team members rescued a cat that had been sitting in a tree for three days in Ufa. This was reported in Telegram– channel Ufa_rb with a link to the city Civil Defense Department.

According to the publication, the animal, which had climbed to a height of six meters, was noticed by a city resident when she was walking in the yard. She tried to lure the cat down, but it was afraid to go down and made plaintive sounds. As a result, the woman asked for help from rescuers.

Related materials:

The search and rescue team members retrieved the four-legged creature using a ladder and climbing equipment. The specialists then handed the cat over to the complainant, who decided to keep it.

Earlier in September, a Russian woman sheltered and rescued a rare stork near Smolensk. The unique black stork was spotted in the village of Verkhnedneprovsky. At that time, the weakened bird was slowly wandering around the yards.