Koko has been appointed director of a police station in Toyama Prefecture, Japan, in honor of her role in rescuing a person who fell into sewage.

Japanese TV channel NHK broadcasted footage of “Coco” receiving a certificate of appreciation from the police while being shown in uniform.

The cat spent one day in the position of head of the department, during which she participated in giving a lecture on traffic safety rules for a group of elementary school students, and even “signed” herself on a paper documenting this event, leaving her paw print on it.

Last year, Coco’s unusual behavior helped save a human life. She sat next to a sewage stream, staring at the water, and when the cat owner approached her, she found that an old man fell into the stream and was immediately treated.