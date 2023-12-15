Fratelli d'Italia, the prime minister's formation, is holding the annual meeting of its youngest militants until Sunday with the star intervention of Elon Musk

The gardens of Castel Sant'Angelo have been filled with stalls and Christmas motifs for the FdI youth festival.

Friday, December 15, 2023, 8:17 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Castel Sant'Angelo, on the banks of the Tiber River in Rome, is these days taken over by dozens of young people dressed in blue sweatshirts. It is the color of Fratelli d'Italia (FdI) and the kids stick out their chests under their clothes of belonging to…

This content is exclusive for subscribers



