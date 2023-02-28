Sunday. 3.45 in the morning.

-Hello. How’s it going? In an hour we arrive in Italy. We already see it. We are fine, safe. The worst is over. Now we wait for them to rescue us. We lack water and food. But the captain has told us that he will leave us safe.

-Great. I wait for you in Germany!

The story belongs to the audio that Javed, one of the survivors of the shipwreck, sent to a relative in Germany a few minutes before the tragedy. His voice can be heard, somewhat hasty, but happy. He is Afghan and was traveling with his wife and his four children, ages 14, 12, 8 and 5. They were fleeing Afghanistan because their lives were in danger after the return of the Taliban to power in September 2021. After the long journey, they intended to meet some of their relatives in the German town of Gelsenkirchen. In the early hours of last Wednesday, after a journey from Kabul, they boarded an old wooden fishing boat in the Turkish port of Izmir along with 180 other people. They paid 60,000 euros to human traffickers for the spaces in the ship’s hold. And they counted minute by minute the time that was left to touch land.

The audios were no longer repeated. A few minutes after the last one, according to the same story, the ship hits a sandbar. She begins to list and the strong surf breaks her in two. Passengers don’t have time to do anything or jump. There was only one way out to escape from the cellar. So they get out as they can. The rescue services had not yet intervened and all of them began to lose sight of the relatives they were traveling with in the middle of the night and in the storm. Javed survived. But only one of his sons managed to reach the shore. The helicopter arrived only 45 minutes later.

Remains of the shipwreck on the beach of Cutro, Italy, this Tuesday. REMO CASILLI (REUTERS)

Javed’s story is told by his nephew, Aladdin Mohizada. He has just arrived at the door of the Crotona Sports Palace (Calabria region), which has become the morgue for 64 migrants who died that morning without the rescue services intervening until there was no remedy. He has driven 25 hours straight from Gelsenkirchen with his cousin Mohamed. He is broken. He has to help his uncle to identify the corpses of the family, disfigured by the sea and the violent waves. He has lost his wife (35 years) and his children. His uncle has not even been able to identify the children, one of whom is still missing. “Please. I ask the State for help to take him to Germany and to be able to repatriate the bodies for burial in Germany or Afghanistan. We need help ”, he claims.

Aladdin’s grandmother is in Turkey because she had no money to board the ship that sank. His mother is still in Afghanistan. She is the sister of his aunt, who died in the shipwreck. She “She will die of pain when she knows it.” Many of the survivors are unable to call home to break the news. Some do, but omit the information about the death of their relatives. The story of this Afghan family is similar to that of the other victims of the shipwreck.

Coffins of dead migrants in the Crotona sports palace.

The first testimonies collected by the Crotona Prosecutor’s Office indicate that the old wooden fishing boat was not the first option. There was another ship, white iron. But he broke down and they had to get into the rickety boat and crowd into the hold. From time to time and in turns, the traffickers let them come up on deck to breathe.

identify survivors

The victims are now coffins ordered from number 1 to 64 in the Palacio de Deportes morgue, where the funeral chapel will open this Wednesday. Throughout Monday and Tuesday morning, relatives have arrived from other European countries —especially from Germany— or from the reception center where the survivors are to identify them. It is a complicated job. And the list of victims cannot yet be closed, because the exact number of migrants traveling on the fishing boat is not known. It is known, yes, that there were three traffickers with them: a Turk, 49 years old, and two Pakistanis, 25 and 17 years old. And that each passenger paid around 6,000 euros for the deadly journey. Almost always to join other relatives already living in Europe, not to stay in Italy.

The account of another survivor, who was traveling alone with his father, confirms this. The boy managed to reach the beach in the early hours of Sunday. He was screaming desperately. “We have to go to Sweden! You left me here, but we have to go to Sweden!” His parent appeared. Both are in the reception center.

Crotona, a town of 57,000 inhabitants on the Ionian coast of Calabria, has been relatively used to receiving migrants since the 1990s. It houses a reception center with a capacity for about 1,100 inhabitants. The route here is long and very dangerous. But the migrants know that if they manage to reach this town, they will be able to stay in that facility and try to obtain a refugee permit. That is why Crotona is one of the main destinations on the so-called Turkish route, which for a long time served Kurdish citizens to escape the war.

A rescue team, among the wreckage. REMO CASILLI (REUTERS)

For 30 years, in Crotona they have received intermittent flows, recalls the activist Fabio Riganello at the door of the morgue. Sometimes boats even arrived with many more migrants on board. But never had a catastrophe of these dimensions occurred. “Small boats out of control have increased a lot in recent times. They arrive at the beach, at the port… where they can”, he points out.

The problem now will also be repatriating the corpses. Or bury them. The 27 municipalities in the province of Crotona have offered space in their cemeteries. Also some families in the area in their private chapels.

