A criminal case has been initiated into the crash of a light aircraft near the village of Ryssevo, Irkutsk Region. About this on Friday, April 23, reported in the Investigative Committee for the region.

“The investigative bodies of the East Siberian Investigative Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation have initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 3 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Violation of traffic safety rules and operation of railway, air, sea and inland water transport and metro), – the message says.

The department added that the crash occurred 170 km from the regional center.

“As a result of the incident, two men were killed, one of whom was a pilot and owner of an independently manufactured air transport. An investigative and operational group with the necessary forensic equipment went to the scene, ”added the Investigative Committee.

The crash happened earlier that day. It is known that one of the victims was the owner of a makeshift ship. The man rented a hangar at the Cheremkhovo airport, from where the plane took off on April 23.

It was noted that the Cheremkhovo airport is not working and functions only as a flying club.