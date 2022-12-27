After the death of 18 children from a drug for the treatment of acute respiratory viral infections in Uzbekistan, a criminal case was initiated. This was announced on December 27 by the press service of the State Security Service (SSS).

“On the fact of the death of 18 children, which occurred as a result of taking the drug “Doc-1 Max”, a criminal case was initiated against officials of Quramax Medical and LLC “Scientific Center for Standardization of Medicines” under paragraph “a” part 4 of Art. 186-3 of the Criminal Code of Uzbekistan (“Violation of the procedure for the retail sale of prescription drugs containing potent substances”),” the press release says.

The materials of the medical examination were handed over to law enforcement agencies. In the course of laboratory studies, the toxic substance ethylene glycol was found in the preparation.

The intelligence service reported that officials of Quramax Medical and employees of the “Scientific Center” were detained and placed in the detention center of the State Security Service.

Earlier that day, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan reported the death of 18 children. Before admission to inpatient treatment, the dead took the poisoned drug in excess of the standard dose for children.

On November 7, it was reported that in Orenburg, a two-year-old child was severely poisoned by drops from a runny nose. The baby’s mother admitted that she dripped a well-known medicine to her son and exceeded the safe dosage.