A criminal case has been opened in St. Petersburg against a tattoo artist whose tattoos received complaints because they offended the feelings of believers. A source from Izvestia reported this on Sunday, February 18.

According to law enforcement officers, no later than April 20, 2023, the 24-year-old tattoo artist took photographs of works containing symbols that offended the feelings of believers. Thus, one of the tattoos depicted an Orthodox cross and a “disfigured” portrait of Jesus Christ.

“A criminal case was opened against a 24-year-old girl under the article on committing public actions expressing clear disrespect for society in order to insult the religious feelings of believers,” the interlocutor said.

The girl was detained at Pulkovo airport while trying to fly to Yerevan via Moscow; she was given a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave.

Earlier, on April 3, the Preobrazhensky District Court of Moscow sentenced trash streamer Stanislav Bazarov to two months in custody for insulting the feelings of believers and distributing pornography. Earlier, the man posted a video on the Internet in which he desecrates the icon.