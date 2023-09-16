The case of the inheritance of the commander of the Wagner PMC Utkin was opened in St. Petersburg

In St. Petersburg, a case was opened regarding the inheritance of the commander of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Dmitry Utkin. Information about this appeared in register inheritance affairs of the Federal Notary Chamber.

From publicly available data it follows that the inheritance case was opened by notary Anatoly Akulenko from the notary chamber of St. Petersburg. He also took up the process of the inheritance of businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Screenshot: register of inheritance cases of the Federal Notary Chamber

Information about the property that Utkin owned is not publicly available.

The farewell to the commander of the Wagner PMC took place on August 31 at the Federal War Memorial “Pantheon of Defenders of the Fatherland” in Mytishchi near Moscow. The ceremony was held with military honors – a military orchestra took part in it.

On August 23, an Embraer business jet crashed in the Tver region, which was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg. There were seven passengers and three crew members on board, including Prigozhin and the Wagner commander Utkin. No one survived the plane crash. According to one version, there could be a bomb in the landing gear compartment of the plane.