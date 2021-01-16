Capital investigators opened a criminal case after the death of a minor on suspicion of causing death by negligence. Reported by press service of the Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation…

The body of a 16-year-old boy was found on January 14 in an apartment in a house in the north-east of Moscow. At the scene, a cylinder of nitrous oxide, a laughing gas, was found. According to preliminary information, the teenager died due to the blockage of the respiratory tract with vomit.

A forensic medical examination was appointed.

Earlier it was reported that the metropolitan prosecutor’s office began an investigation in connection with the death of a teenager who bought a cylinder of nitrous oxide.

Recall that at the end of last year, the head of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, signed a decree banning the sale of nitrous oxide for non-medical purposes. The document came into force on January 1 of this year.