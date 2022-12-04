The Kyiv police opened a criminal case on the unauthorized use of video surveillance data due to the publication by the Ukrainian media of a photograph of the deputy head of the presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, driving a luxury Porsche Taycan electric car. This was announced on December 3 in its Telegram channel by the Ukrayinska Pravda publication.

Criminal proceedings are located in the Department of Investigation of Especially Grave Crimes of the Investigation Department of the Main Department of the National Police of Kyiv. According to law enforcement officers, the photo was taken from the Safe City CCTV camera system.

According to the publication, the case was opened the day after the publication of the picture.

Ukrayinska Pravda on Thursday published a journalistic investigation about Tymoshenko. He repeatedly got into the lenses of CCTV cameras while driving a Porsche electric car worth about $100,000. Journalists noted that the official, judging by the routes of movement, lives in an elite village near Kyiv, which the publication calls “the main settlement of Ukrainian millionaires,” the article says.

In October, journalists from another Ukrainian publication already published an investigation about Tymoshenko and his cars. They reported that on business trips he uses a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, donated by the American General Motors for humanitarian needs.

Earlier, on November 17, Zelensky said that there is no more corruption in Ukraine. After that, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on these words, noting that the country’s problem, apparently, was not corruption and it was time to “tackle drug addicts.”

Earlier, on November 3, it was reported that the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine exposed a criminal scheme by which the former head of the state enterprise Ukrpatent and his accomplices embezzled state funds in the amount of UAH 250 million under the guise of purchasing body armor for the military.

At the end of August, it became known that Ukrainian law enforcement officers exposed three representatives of the Ministry of Defense, who, when purchasing military ammunition for the army, stole about $580,000.