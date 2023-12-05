The quality service of the Kazan Helicopter Plant (KVZ, part of the Russian Helicopters holding company of the Rostec state corporation) identified counterfeit rubber in the manufacture of gaskets for the fuel system of the Mi-8MTV-1 (civil version) and Ansat helicopters. Rostec told Izvestia about this.

These tires were supplied to KVZ by one of the suppliers, who was the winner of the procurement procedures, the state corporation clarified, without disclosing the name of the company.

They added that additional tests only confirmed the inauthenticity of this rubber, after which the products were placed in a defect isolation room, and the products used before testing were removed from the production shops and replaced on finished helicopters.

“Documents confirming the non-compliance of the products with the technical specifications of GOST were transferred to the enterprise security service. An internal audit was carried out, as a result of which it was established that documents on the quality of rubber had been falsified. The materials and the statement of the enterprise were sent to law enforcement agencies,” Rostec reported.

Based on the results of consideration of the materials, it was decided to initiate a criminal case for fraud; the case is currently at the stage of trial, the state corporation clarified, adding that the responsible services of KVZ have additionally taken comprehensive measures to prevent such situations from occurring in the future activities of the enterprise.

Due to the fact that the plant used low-quality material in the manufacture of gaskets for the fuel system of the Mi-8MTV-1 and Ansat helicopters, at the end of October – beginning of November, the Federal Air Transport Agency issued two airworthiness directives. They hit 37 helicopters manufactured in 2022 – 27 Mi-8MTV-1 and ten Ansat-SK (modification for air ambulance). The directives require the work of checking and replacing gaskets with new ones, flushing the fuel system, ground racing of engines and a subsequent check flight.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

We won’t use Mi anymore: fake parts were found at helicopter production in Kazan