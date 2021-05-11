Law enforcement agencies of the Oryol region opened a criminal case against the mayor of Orel, Yuri Parakhin, under the article “Negligence”. The investigation is connected with violations during the construction of a road in the Oryol region. This was reported by the Vedomosti newspaper.

At the moment, the head of the Russian city is in the status of a suspect. In a conversation with representatives of the newspaper, Parakhin named the reasons for the investigation. “When drawing up the design and estimate documentation, a technical error was made in the name of the streets. I would like to emphasize that the site for the production of work and the volume of work performed correspond to the documents. I am sure that the investigation will figure it out, ”the mayor said.

The Governor of the Oryol Region, Andrey Klychkov, noted that the proceedings against the object have been going on for more than a year. However, the head of the region did not comment on the initiation of a criminal case against Parakhin.

In April 2021, on suspicion of abuse and abuse of authority, law enforcement officers detained the mayor of the city of Sretensk, Trans-Baikal Territory, Sergei Tonkikh. According to the investigation, in 2019, the city authorities signed a contract to repair the road. Investigators assumed that Tonkikh signed the documents on acceptance of the work, although he knew about the unfulfilled obligations on the part of the contractor.