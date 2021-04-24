Investigators opened a criminal case against the rector of the Dagestan State Medical University, Suleiman Mammaev, for employing “dead souls”. It is reported by RIA News citing a law enforcement source.

As the interlocutor of the agency said, Mammaev is suspected of abuse of office. According to the investigation, he fictitiously employed his relatives in a Russian university in various positions that did not actually work there.

In addition, in the near future, criminal cases may be initiated against the university administration and persons close to Mammaev, the source added. He did not rule out that the rector, who headed the university in 2016, could be prosecuted for organizing a criminal community to collect levies from students and university staff.

In November 2020, Ivan Sleptsov, the rector of the Arctic Agrotechnological University (AGATU), was detained in Yakutia after revealing a fraud with “dead souls” worth 250 million rubles at the university. According to the investigation, since 2016 the university has received this money from the federal budget for the “training of 136 non-existent students.” It turned out that these students did not enter the university, but all funds were spent on other purposes.