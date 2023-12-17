A criminal case was opened against the former head of the maternity ward of a hospital in Vladikavkaz, Khasan Tagaev, where eight mothers and seven babies died in 2021.

A series of deaths in the maternity hospital occurred in 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic. Several mothers and babies died then. According to Izvestia, it is assumed that Tagaev entered deliberately false data into the medical record.

As the mother of one of the victims, Fatima Tasueva, said, her daughter’s condition worsened sharply after she was injected with an expensive drug. According to her, the girl could not stand up or even speak.

“She’s just lying there. I say: “Aida!” But she doesn’t respond,” she said.

Another victim was put into a medically induced coma; the patient died the next day.

The mother of another deceased girl shared that her pregnant daughter Elena was diagnosed with a drop in saturation and a severe infection at a medical facility. The investigation believes that Elena’s newborn son died in the hospital, but the suspect entered data that the fetus allegedly died during childbirth.

On August 9, the oxygen system broke down at the Republican Clinical Emergency Hospital in Vladikavkaz, resulting in the death of eight women. They were in the intensive care unit in extremely serious condition. On August 10, it became known about the death of two more hospital patients. Acting head of the region Sergei Menyailo said that the deaths were not a consequence of the accident. According to him, people died due to critical lung damage.

According to the acting Minister of Health of the Republic Soslan Tebiev, the cause of the accident in the hospital was a malfunction of the oxygen supply system.

A criminal case was opened into the incident; the head of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, took the investigation under personal control.