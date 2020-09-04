The Antimonopoly Service opened a case against blogger and TV presenter Anastasia Ivleeva in connection with illegal advertising of alcohol, it is reported on the site management department in the Leningrad region.

As specified, we are talking about a video posted on Ivleeva’s YouTube channel in October 2019.

The OFAS believes that it contains an advertisement for Italian vermouth.

The department noted that in the video the advertising object is clearly distinguished from a number of others, which prompts viewers to apply for the purchase of a specific brand of alcoholic drink.

According to current legislation, advertising of alcohol on the Internet is prohibited.

Earlier it was reported that Forbes magazine included Ivleeva among the celebrities who earned the most from advertising on Instagram.