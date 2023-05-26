A case was opened against the writer Glukhovsky due to the lack of a foreign agent’s badge

Regarding the Russian writer Dmitry Glukhovsky (entered by the Ministry of Justice into the register of foreign agents) initiated an administrative case due to the lack of a foreign agent’s badge. This should from the file cabinet of the Ostankinsky District Court.

It is noted that the case was initiated under part 4 of article 19.34 of the Code of Administrative Violations (CAO) (“violation of the procedure for the activities of a foreign agent”). The sanctions of this article involve a fine of up to 50,000 rubles. As follows from the information in the filing cabinet, the meeting is scheduled for 11:00 on June 15. The case will be considered by Judge Anna Bolotnikova.

Glukhovsky was recognized as a foreign agent on October 7, 2022.

In the summer of 2022, a case was opened against Glukhovsky for discrediting the Russian armed forces. According to investigators, in the period from March 10 to May 10, 2022, Glukhovsky, while abroad, posted on his pages on social networks publications about allegedly deliberate shelling and bombing of residential buildings, schools and hospitals by the military of the Russian Armed Forces, massacres of civilians and rape of underage Ukrainian schoolgirls. The writer was put on the international wanted list and arrested in absentia in Russia.