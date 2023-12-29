A case was opened against ex-lawyer Novikov for fake news about the Russian Armed Forces

Regarding ex-lawyer Ilya Novikov (recognized as a foreign agent) initiated a criminal case. This was reported on Friday, December 29 TASS.

According to the agency, the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) opened a criminal case against the former lawyer under an article about fakes about the Russian army.

On October 9, an FSB investigator opened a criminal case against Novikov for treason. Russian intelligence services documented the lawyer's defection to the enemy side.