A case was opened against ex-lawyer Novikov for fake news about the Russian Armed Forces
Regarding ex-lawyer Ilya Novikov (recognized as a foreign agent) initiated a criminal case. This was reported on Friday, December 29 TASS.
According to the agency, the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) opened a criminal case against the former lawyer under an article about fakes about the Russian army.
On October 9, an FSB investigator opened a criminal case against Novikov for treason. Russian intelligence services documented the lawyer's defection to the enemy side.
#case #opened #exlawyer #Ilya #Novikov #fake #news #army
Leave a Reply