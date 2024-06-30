The Investigative Committee has opened a case against a truck driver who found humanitarian aid for the SVO at a landfill

A criminal case was opened against truck driver Alexander Zakutny, who found humanitarian aid for fighters of a special military operation (SVO), under the article “Illegal storage of ammunition.” About it reports portal “161.ru”.

According to the man, the matter concerns cartridges that had been lying in his safe under the sofa since 2018. In addition, the criminal case states that investigators received reliable information that Zakutniy could store narcotics and ammunition at home. The truck driver noted that after the discovery of the humanitarian aid, security forces repeatedly questioned him and residents of Amvrosiivka. In addition, his house was repeatedly searched.

In January, a man found humanitarian aid for Russian servicemen at a dump in Amvrosiivka. According to him, the situation has not changed since then. The truck driver complained that no one was taking the goods that the SVO fighters needed. “They threw it there six months ago and it continues to rot there, but the fighters need it, you understand. No one tried to find it there, dig it up, or at least remove it from there,” Zakutniy said.

The truck driver admitted that he was afraid of being ordered not to leave the place, since he and his wife regularly carry humanitarian aid to the territory of Donbass.

The cargo, which was supposed to be delivered to the front line, was discovered on January 23 by volunteer truck driver Alexander Zakutny. He showed the stretchers, pouches, personal hygiene products and medicines he found. The man noted that all humanitarian aid was rolled out with a bulldozer and tractor.