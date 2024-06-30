The Investigative Committee has opened a case against a truck driver who found humanitarian aid for the SVO in a garbage dump

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia opened a case against a truck driver and a volunteer who found humanitarian aid for fighters of a special military operation (SVO) at a landfill in Amvrosievka. He is accused of illegal possession of ammunition.

Six months ago, Alexander Zakutny discovered humanitarian aid for Russian military personnel at a landfill in Amvrosievka. The man filmed a homemade stretcher, jackets, medicines and letters for the military, rolled into the ground by a bulldozer. Some of what was saved—rigid and tape stretchers, medicines, gowns, tourniquets—the trucker handed over to the soldiers in hospitals. Since then, as the portal 161.ru writes, he has been constantly searched and summoned for interrogation.

According to Zakutny, he is charged with Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal storage of ammunition”).

They found a pack of hunting cartridges in my safe, which I simply forgot to throw away. (…) It is written in the criminal case that the investigator allegedly received reliable information that Alexander Zakutny could contain and store at home narcotic drugs and ammunition brought from the DPR and LPR Alexander Zakutniytruck driver who found humanitarian aid at a landfill

Alexander kept a pack of hunting cartridges at home

He said that security forces had repeatedly interrogated him and the residents of Amvrosievka, who pointed out the find to the volunteer. Zakutny was summoned to the Investigative Committee, the prosecutor’s office, and the FSB. In early June, the house of Alexander and his wife Svetlana, who is also a volunteer, was searched twice.

“We searched for a long time, but found nothing. I voluntarily took out an old safe from the barn, in which I had a pack of hunting cartridges. This is all that could be in my home,” Zakutny shared. According to him, then a second group with a chief arrived and they conducted a search again.

The inquiry report states that Zakutniy himself took out 18 7.62 mm caliber cartridge casings, which were recognized as material evidence.

The license for the ammunition was expired.

As Alexander said, he had a shotgun and a carbine. In 2018, he sold the carbine, but a pack of cartridges remained in the safe. He also had a smoothbore shotgun, cartridges, all with a license. The shotgun was confiscated, and the cartridges that the volunteer himself gave away had an expired license.

They did an examination, and they said, yes, they were hunting guns, bought in a store with a license – everything was official. And since my license had expired, I had to dispose of them. But I forgot. Now they have opened a criminal case for illegal storage of ammunition. Alexander Zakutnytruck driver who found humanitarian aid at a landfill

Abandoned cargo for SVO fighters found in January

Zakutny showed the stretchers, pouches, and personal hygiene products he had discovered. “There was a lot of medicine there,” the truck driver said then. According to Alexander, local residents shared that it was a truck with humanitarian aid. “Everything there was rolled out by a bulldozer and a tractor,” the man noted.

The truck driver admitted that what surprised him most was the box with letters from children to the SVO participants found there. “A local man (…) when he started telling me this, he started crying,” Zakutny added.

At the same time, it was reported that State Duma deputy Ekaterina Stenyakina contacted law enforcement agencies because of discarded humanitarian aid. The parliamentarian contacted local volunteers, and they confirmed to her that the goods donated to the region were in fact thrown away.

Later, Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, told Lenta.ru that it is necessary to punish those responsible for the destruction of humanitarian aid. “In any case, this is property. If the property has not yet been transferred to the SVO fighters, then it belonged to some kind of volunteer organization or was transferred by specific people,” she said. In case of damage to someone else’s property, a criminal case can be opened, the deputy added.