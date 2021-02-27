A resident of Vladivostok was suspected of publishing a photograph of the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler, on the website “Immortal Regiment of Russia”. This is reported on website SK SK of Russia in the Primorsky Territory.

According to the investigation, on May 3, 2020, a 23-year-old Russian posted a photo of Hitler on the Memory Bank website for broadcast on the Immortal Regiment of Russia website. As a surname, name and patronymic, he indicated “Adolf Hitler National Socialist”.

A criminal case was opened against the suspect under the article “Rehabilitation of Nazism, that is, the dissemination of publicly committed information about the days of military glory of Russia, expressing obvious disrespect to society.” The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, the court imposed a large fine of 120 thousand rubles for a resident of Kemerovo, Dmitry Borodaenko, for publishing a photo of the Fuhrer of the Third Reich, Adolf Hitler, on the website of the Immortal Regiment project. He did not admit his guilt.