In Moscow, a criminal case was opened against a Russian under article 105 (“Murder with special cruelty”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation because of a friend burned alive. About this on Friday, February 4, informs REN TV.

According to the channel, two men drank alcohol in one of the apartments on Zelenogradskaya Street. At some point, one of them brought a lighter to the T-shirt of the other. The clothes on the body of the victim instantly flared up, and he received a burn of 33 percent of the body. An ambulance arrived and took him to the hospital, where doctors fought for his life for a week, but the man died.

On February 3, it was reported that in the Republic of Buryatia, a 45-year-old Russian was sentenced to 16 years in a strict regime colony for burning a neighbor alive.