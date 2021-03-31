In the city of Berdsk, Novosibirsk region, a case was opened against a policeman who let him go home after a preventive conversation with a Russian who was detained because of threats to murder his wife. Returning to the apartment, the man killed his wife. Anastasia Kuleshova, a representative of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR), reported this on Wednesday, March 31, to Lente.ru.

A police officer is suspected of a crime under Part 2 of Article 293 (“Negligence, resulting in the death of a person by negligence”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, on March 28, a law enforcement officer took over duty. The next day, the duty unit received a message from a woman about threats from her husband to her. The man was detained, had a conversation with him, and then released.

After that, he killed his wife and reported this to the police. While intoxicated, the suspect also attacked his father and stabbed him in the neck.