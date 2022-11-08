ICR opened a case against a mother who threw her daughter out of a window on the 11th floor in Moscow

In Moscow, investigators opened a case against a mother who threw her one-year-old daughter out of an 11th-floor window in Chertanovo. On Tuesday, November 8, Lente.ru was informed in the capital department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

The case was initiated under the article on the attempted murder of a minor child. According to the department, the mother took her daughter in her arms, went to the window and threw the child from a height.

The girl was found under the windows of a residential building in Sumy passage. She survived and was hospitalized in critical condition. Rubbish was found in the apartment of the 26-year-old mother of the child. It is noted that during the inspection of the apartment they found the included gas.

Law enforcement officials are on the scene. The prosecutor’s office is investigating.