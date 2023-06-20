The Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Tambov Region on Tuesday, June 20, announced the initiation of a criminal case into the death of four workers on the territory of a gunpowder factory in the city of Kotovsk as a result of an explosion.

“All the dead are men, employees of a contracting organization that carried out repair work in this building. <...> A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of a crime under Part 3 of Art. 216 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of safety rules in the course of construction and other work, resulting in the death of two or more persons through negligence),” the statement reads. press release.

At the moment, an investigation team is working on the territory of the plant.

“The scene of the incident is being examined, eyewitnesses are being interrogated, as well as a number of other investigative actions aimed at establishing the circumstances and causes of the incident,” according to the website of the Investigative Committee of the ICR for the region.

According to Izvestia, the number of victims has grown to 12. The same information was confirmed at the plant itself.

The clapping occurred on the afternoon of June 20 in building No. 39, after which a fire started. The fire area was 1 sq. m. At 14:17 open burning was eliminated.

At the enterprise, the reason for the incident was the installation and piping of pyroxylin hot washing vats by a third-party contractor.