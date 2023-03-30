Former President Ramón Luis Valcárcel insisted in 2020, during his statement before the judge in the case, that he did not learn until 2013 that the Escombreras plant had a potential cost of 600 million for public coffers. Neither the Prosecutor’s Office nor the judge have believed this version and they will sit the former president on the bench in an oral trial where he is asked for no less than eleven and a half years in prison.

It was our colleague Manuel Buitrago who, in February 2013, revealed in these pages that the desalination plant would end up multiplying its initial cost four times, until reaching that figure of 600 million by virtue of the lease agreement for the plant that the Executive of Valcárcel signed with the Hydro Management company, 80% owned by ACS, the business group owned by Florentino Pérez, and a group of businessmen from the Region.

At that time we anticipated that the regional government was trying to renegotiate that astronomical figure, although without much success, since months later, in November of that same year, we uncovered that Florentino Pérez was demanding payment of those 600 million through the courts. As a result of our information, the PSOE requested an investigation in the Assembly and the matter became a key issue on the regional political agenda.

Ten years later, the Escombreras desalination plant continues to burden the public accounts of the Region. At the end of 2021, with the plant paralyzed for two months, the regional Executive had to consign 27.4 million to pay in 2022, an amount that amounts to 42 million in this year’s budgets.