A criminal case was opened against a resident of the Khabarovsk Territory for treason, he persuaded Russian military personnel to participate in hostilities as part of the Legion of Russian Freedom (recognized as terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation). The regional department of the Russian FSB reported this on March 11.

“The illegal activities of a Russian citizen suspected of committing a crime under Art. 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Treason”),” reports TASS content of the department's statement.

It was established that a 39-year-old resident of Khabarovsk persuaded military personnel of the local garrison to travel to the territory of Ukraine in order to take part in hostilities against the Russian army as part of the Ukrainian paramilitary association Legion of Russian Freedom.

A criminal case has been initiated into the incident. The man was detained, and operational search and investigative actions are currently being carried out.

Earlier, on February 28, the Supreme Court of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) sentenced a 46-year-old native of Ukraine to 12 years in prison for high treason. According to the case data, he, being a citizen of the Russian Federation, received an offer back in November 2020 to collect and transfer military information directed against the security of Russia, the LPR and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), and was voluntarily recruited by representatives of foreign intelligence.

In April 2022, on instructions from his curators, a man photographed and sent the coordinates of the deployment of Russian army units to the Ukrainian special services. Two months later, targeted fire was opened on the positions. Thanks to the redeployment of Russian troops, there were no losses in equipment or personnel.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.