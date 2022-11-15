Patricia Iraetha, Yatzell Morazán and Tania Chavarría, the three young women who disappeared on November 7 in San Luis Potosí. RR H.H.

It was a remote farm in the mountains of San Luis Potosí, in central Mexico. It was in the El Capulín community, about 20 kilometers from where the girls were last seen. The agents entered the building on Friday night; An anonymous call had alerted the State Prosecutor’s Office that the young women could have been taken there. Inside they found a couple of piles with charred objects, an unidentified bone remains and, what most disconcerted the uniformed men, a Bengal tigress. The animal was the only thing the agents could rescue. No trace of Tania Chavarría, Yatzell Morazán or Patricia Iraheta, the three women who disappeared together on November 7. The prosecutor of San Luis Potosí, José Luis Ruiz, has stated that they believe that the young women are alive, but that they are at risk: “One of the lines that has been strengthened is that they are fine, they are alive, however, there are other lines that also allow us to establish that they are possibly at risk.”

Tania, Yatzell and Patricia lost track of them at 3:30 in the morning at a nightclub called La Gozadera, in Ciudad Fernández. The first two were 26 years old and Patricia, who was of Salvadoran origin, was 29. They disappeared without their belongings or the motorcycle with which they had arrived at the bar, according to local media reports. Their families organized a protest last week to ask the authorities for more results. It is known that the agents have reviewed the security cameras of the premises, but it has not transpired if the images show the three young women leaving voluntarily or by force.

The country, where 10 women are murdered every day and seven are disappeared, was still assimilating the death of Ariadna López, 27, and Lidia Gabriela Gómez, 23, in Mexico City, when the three young women disappeared and the case was barely leaked out to the media. The spotlights have returned this Monday after the State Civil Protection Coordination of San Luis Potosí reported the rescue of a tiger on a state farm. The prosecutor has confirmed that the search of that property was due to the search for the three young women: “One of the lines of investigation indicated that they were probably or were in that place. We got information that allows us to move forward.”

The Bengal tiger specimen rescued in a search on a farm in Río Verde, in San Luis Potosí. SLP Civil Protection Coordination

The animal has been transferred to the Mexquitic zoo, because “where it was found, there were no security measures and management plan” to give it shelter. Its owner has not been identified. The prosecutor has stated that there were more animals and more objects on the property, which have remained on the farm “for the purpose of contacting the owner of the property.”

The appearance of the feline further complicates a case that points to the intervention of organized crime. Since 2020, San Luis Potosí has ​​suffered a crisis of disappearances. In the last three years, 318 of the 773 unaccounted-for people registered since 1964 have disappeared, that is, almost half in just 36 months, according to the national registry of the Ministry of the Interior. Most of these cases have occurred in Río Verde and Ciudad Fernández, just the area where the young women were last seen. In addition, since July, the families searching for their disappeared and the State Search Commission have suffered three attacks by armed men while carrying out search tasks. The last one was last Thursday when two state officials were kidnapped and beaten.

The prosecutor himself has admitted that “obviously something is happening” in the Middle Zone region of San Luis Potosí, because in recent weeks, in addition to Tania, Yatzell and Patricia, two other young women have disappeared in the same area. One of them, Marion Izarregui, was found dead on Sunday, with signs of sexual violence. She had disappeared the day before while going to the post office, she was found inside an irrigation canal. She was 30 years old. The prosecutor confirmed that another search card had been issued for another young woman in Villa Juárez. José Luis Ruiz has avoided relating the cases: “We have no indication that they are linked to a trafficking event”; but the official has acknowledged that there may be a security crisis in the State: “There is a neglect of the municipal public security institutions.”

