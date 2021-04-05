While in Latin America the state of alarm grows the Manos de Brasil strain, scientists from the Stanford University (California, United States) identified a case of the new variant in that area “double mutant” virus, first found in India.

The researchers of the Stanford Clinical Virology Laboratory last week detected the presence of this strain in an infected person, which after appearing in March in India it is spreading rapidly.

Till the date there was no record that this variant had reached USA.

A human cell (green) infected by SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (yellow), in false color. Photo: Handout / AFP

“This variant has the L452R mutation that we also find in the Californian strain, as well as another significant mutation, E484Q, “the spokeswoman for Stanford Health Care, Lisa Kim.

In addition to the confirmed case, investigators are following seven other people suspected of also they could have been infected with this strain.

Why “double mutant”?



The variant has been named “double mutant” because it has undergone two mutations that allow it to more easily attach itself to cells.

For now it is not known if it is more infectious than other strains or if you have higher resistance to vaccine antibodies.

At the end of March, the Indian Consortium on SARS-CoV-2 Genomics (Insacog) – a grouping of ten national laboratories formed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare – had confirmed that this new mutation was detected, above all, in the western state of Maharashtra after several tests in the sequencing of the virus genome.

“Analysis of samples from Maharashtra has revealed that, compared to December 2020, there has been an increase in the fraction of samples with the E484Q and L452R mutations,” the report explained, adding that “These mutations have been found in approximately 15-20 percent of the samples and they do not coincide with any previously cataloged VOC. “

According to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University, since the start of the pandemic, 30 million people have been infected by coronavirus in the US. and more than 555,000 have lost their lives.

EFE