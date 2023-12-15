The Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation opened cases against egg producers in Crimea and the Kirov region

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia opened cases against four regional producers of chicken eggs, which could carry out simultaneous price increases. The cases were opened “on the grounds of a cartel agreement, which led to an increase in prices for chicken eggs.”

Manufacturers from Crimea and the Kirov region came to the attention of the FAS. The agency identified a one-time increase in prices for enterprises from these regions. The day before, December 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised an improvement in the situation with egg pricing.

Crimean producers increased prices by almost 100 percent

The interregional Crimean OFAS identified a one-time increase in prices on the part of the Crimean egg producers “Partizan” and the Oktyabrskoye joint venture, which since the beginning of September allowed the wholesale selling prices for their products to increase to 94 percent.

Photo: Rasa Kasparaviciene / Unsplash

In the Kirov region, from the beginning of June to October, producers Sovetskaya Agrofirma and Vyatsko-Polyanskaya Poultry Farm raised prices to 60 percent, the FAS said. They noted that if violations are established as part of the consideration of antimonopoly cases, companies face turnover fines.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Agriculture listed measures to stabilize prices for chicken eggs. The country is increasing its own production volumes, and retail chains are transferring to long-term contracts to obtain projected volumes of production.

Putin personally apologized for the increase in egg prices

During the program “Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin,” which was broadcast on December 14, Russians asked Putin about increasing prices for eggs and chicken. The President said that the situation will improve, and the reason for such a sharp rise in food prices is a failure in the government.

I regret and apologize in this regard. This is a government failure. Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

According to the Russian President, there are two reasons why chickens and eggs have become more expensive. Putin said prices increased following demand, while production volumes remained at the same level. “Secondly, imports in the required volume were not opened on time,” explained the head of state.

Over the year, chicken eggs have risen in price by 40 percent

In November, chicken eggs in Russia immediately rose in price by 15.07 percent, and regions reported that the rush demand for them even led to restrictions on the volume of sales per person. Over the year, chicken eggs have risen in price by almost 40 percent.

Photo: Sincerely Media / Unsplash

The authorities accused manufacturers of inadequate pricing. For example, the governor of the Novosibirsk region, Andrei Travnikov, said that the rise in prices for eggs and chicken meat in the region is “unpromising” to explain by the rise in prices of fuel and veterinary drugs, and producers “took advantage of the situation to earn extra money.” In this regard, he does not object if the supervisory authorities “take a closer look” at the current state of affairs.

In Russia, from January 1, 2024, they decided to zero out customs duties on the import of 1.2 billion units of products into the country for six months. However, deputy Sergei Lisovsky said that the zeroing of customs duties on the import of eggs into the country is only an imitation of the authorities’ activities and the measure will not affect the jumping prices of products. Eggs from Turkey, which has announced its readiness to begin deliveries, will be sold in Russia at a higher price than domestic ones.