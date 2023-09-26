First case of human-to-human transmission of monkeypox detected in Vietnam

The first case of human-to-human transmission of monkeypox has been identified in Vietnam. This is reported by a local news portal VNExpress.

As journalists pointed out, a 22-year-old girl contracted monkeypox from her partner. She is now in quarantine in the infectious diseases department of one of the local hospitals.

The home where the girl lives and the surrounding area was disinfected by the provincial Center for Disease Control. The country’s authorities have launched an epidemiological investigation to prevent the spread of the disease. In particular, the circle of people who have communicated with the patient recently is established.

It is also clarified that the partner of the infected girl was found in the neighboring province of Dong Nai. The man is also in quarantine in a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

Officially, the man is considered the third person to become infected with monkeypox in Vietnam. His girlfriend is fourth. At the moment, the Asian country does not have a vaccine or special means to combat this disease.

As journalists recalled, the first case of infection in the country was discovered in October 2022. But then both patients became infected abroad and arrived in the country already sick.

In June this year, two cases of monkeypox infection were identified in the city of Guangzhou in China’s southern Guangdong province. It was noted that both infected people were isolated. The patients were men aged 43 and 29 years.

The first infection with monkeypox was detected on May 7, 2022, in a British man who returned from Nigeria. After this, infections were recorded in the USA, Sweden, Spain, Israel, Belgium, and the UAE.