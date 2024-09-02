On Sept. 5, a judge will hold a status hearing on the election subversion case against former President Donald Trump over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 vote. The decision comes after the Supreme Court ruled that broad immunity was granted to former presidents.

To get around the Supreme Court’s decision, special counsel Jack Smith’s new indictment strips out charges regarding Donald Trump’s interactions with the Justice Department and focuses on the Republican’s efforts to have then-Vice President Mike Pence interfere with the certification of the electoral vote count. Trump’s defense team has filed a motion to dismiss the case, in a series of moves to try to delay the legal process until after the November election.