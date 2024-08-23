In Moscow, investigators opened a case after a man was killed in his apartment

In Moscow, investigators have opened a criminal case against a 45-year-old local resident who killed an acquaintance during a drinking bout. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR).

The man is a suspect under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He will soon be charged and placed in custody.

According to the investigation, on the night of August 22, the suspect was drinking alcohol with an acquaintance in his apartment. At some point, the Muscovites had a quarrel, during which the suspect stabbed his drinking buddy three times. As a result, the victim received injuries incompatible with life.

