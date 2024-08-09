A case has been opened against two men who beat up a pensioner on a bus for criticizing Wagner

A criminal case has been opened against two men who used force against an 87-year-old bus passenger for his criticism of the Wagner PMC fighters, reports RIA Novosti citing a law enforcement source.

As it became known earlier, the pensioner spoke unflatteringly about the military PMCs when the vehicle was passing by the Wagner memorial in the center of the capital, for which two passengers forcefully twisted his arms and took him out of the bus, while a woman standing nearby tried to stop them and help the man.

“A criminal case has been opened under Article 213 of the Russian Criminal Code (Hooliganism),” the agency’s source said.

It was previously reported that the men who took the pensioner out of the bus turned him over to the police. The police released him without drawing up a report, but then both sides filed statements against each other.