The Ministry of Internal Affairs has opened a case against the woman who set off fireworks in shopping centers in Rostov

An investigator from the Ministry of Internal Affairs has opened a criminal case against a 33-year-old resident of Rostov-on-Don, who is suspected of committing arson in the city’s shopping centers. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The woman is charged with hooliganism. She explained that she was called by scammers posing as law enforcement officers and convinced to take out a loan and transfer the money to a supposedly “safe account” they indicated. Then they tricked her into setting fires in shopping centers.

According to the police, the woman, posing as a customer, entered stores, placed a box of fireworks inside, set it on fire, and ran away. Before visiting the third shopping center, the Rostov resident bought a can of gasoline at a gas station, later spilled it in the store, set it on fire, and ran away.

As a result of the arson, the staff and customers of the shopping centers were not harmed.