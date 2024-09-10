Criminal case opened in Perm Krai after investigator was killed with an axe

In Perm Krai, following the massacre of the head of the investigative department for the Sverdlovsk district of the regional office of the Investigative Committee (SK) of Russia, Yevgeny Seredkin, a criminal case has been opened under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. This was reported on Tuesday, September 10, in its Telegram-channel, the regional department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reports.

Seredkin was dealt with the previous evening in his apartment, and was found at night. There are multiple wounds on his body from blows with an axe.

The suspect has been detained and has already confessed. According to preliminary data, jealousy was the reason for the massacre.

Evgeny Seredkin joined the law enforcement agencies as an investigator in the Dzerzhinsky District Department of Internal Affairs of Perm, then worked as an operative in the “K” department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. After some time, Seredkin returned to the Investigative Committee, worked in departments of different regions.