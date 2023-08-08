The Timiryazev Interdistrict Investigation Department of the Investigation Department initiated a criminal investigation into the death of a man as a result of a gas cylinder explosion in Moscow. This was reported on August 7 by the press service of the Moscow Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

The case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of article 216 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of safety rules in the conduct of other work, resulting in the death of a person through negligence”).

Currently, investigators and forensic specialists from the Moscow Investigative Committee are working at the scene, all the details of the incident are being established.

This is an incident that happened earlier in the day. As a result of the explosion of a gas cylinder at the base for collecting scrap metal in Ilmensky passage of the capital, one worker died, the second was injured.

Prior to this, on August 2, it became known that in the village of Nezhinsky, Stavropol Territory, a 40-year-old man was injured in the explosion of a car gas cylinder. As a result of the incident, four garages of the cooperative were destroyed.