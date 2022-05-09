An army checkpoint on a highway near Yarumal, in Antioquia, where the Gulf clan has carried out an intense armed strike, on Friday. JOAQUIN SARMIENTO (AFP)

President Iván Duque looked satisfied. The army had just captured Otoniel, the leader of the Gulf clan, a paramilitary structure dedicated to drug trafficking. Duque, who does not stand out for being content, compared this arrest with the death of Pablo Escobar and assured that this coup marked “the end” of the armed group. The reality, however, has been quite different. The Gulf clan has paralyzed some parts of the country these days in response to Otoniel’s extradition to the United States, in a clear pulse against the government. The images of closed businesses, deserted streets and burned cars in many parts of the nation give an idea of ​​the enormous power of this cartel that finances itself by selling drugs to Mexican mafias. Colombia is the first cocaine producing country in the world.

Duque has taken it almost personally. In a television intervention he announced the increase in the reward for bad boy Y Siopas, the two successors of Othniel. He wants them alive or dead. They have commanded this offensive that, according to security analysts, demonstrates once again that the State does not have control of a part of its territory. The most affected areas are located in the north of the country, in Antioquia, Sucre, Córdoba, Chocó, Bolívar and La Guajira. The inhabitants of these regions are used to living with these criminal cells that collect tolls on the highway or taxes on businesses. His control there, especially in the corridors through which the drug travels, is almost absolute.

The armed strike ends this midnight, after four intense days. The Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), the transnational justice system that judges those responsible for war crimes in Colombia after the peace agreement, reported that two entire regions were immobilized, La Guajira and Chocó. In 16% of the municipalities of the municipalities throughout the country, some action was perpetrated in favor of the clan, a shocking figure. These days many have discovered the mobilization capacity of an organization that fills the territories it controls with three letters: AGC. They are the initials of another of their names, Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia, in dubious homage to Jorge Eliécer Gaitán, a very popular left-wing politician assassinated in 1948. Gaitán’s descendants asked the clan to stop usurping his name, to no avail. , as is evident.

The Colombian authorities tried to prevent the demobilization. The Minister of Defense, Diego Molano, gave an order to combat criminals who intimidate the population. The police have arrested 92 people involved in such acts. The JEP said that in these four days 26 people had been murdered, including two policemen. There were another 37 homicide attempts, on civilians and public forces. The most spectacular images were achieved by the insurgents with the burning of 118 cars and the stoppage of 54 means of transport.

A bus burned by members of the Gulf clan in Yarumal, Antioquia, last Friday. JOAQUIN SARMIENTO (AFP)

Otoniel was arrested in November 2021, after an intense chase through the jungle that borders Panama. His lawyers maintain that it was an agreed delivery. The authorities deny this and argue that it was his personal escort who abandoned him and left him at the mercy of his captors. Be that as it may, his apprehension opened a new debate in Colombia. Otoniel declared before the JEP that there are strong ties between the clan and some structures of the Colombian Army. He assured, without this having been proven yet, that his men, in alliance with soldiers, participated in killing defenseless civilians and without any link to the guerrillas to collect rewards from the State. After killing them they dressed them as combatants. This is known as false positives, and thus more than 6,400 people were killed at the hands of those who were supposed to protect them. Otoniel revealed close collaborations with a retired general, businessmen and politicians. His testimony has to be quarantined, but it seems obvious that without this infiltration of institutions and the business world, the group would not be able to wield this enormous power.

Many victims and opposition politicians wanted Otoniel to stay in the country longer so that the judicial authorities could investigate his statement. The government, however, hastened his extradition, requested by a New York court that wants to try him for drug trafficking. Critics of his transfer argue that his departure favored some State structures that did not want to confront what the narco-paramilitary said. Since 2016, when peace was signed with the FARC guerrillas, there has been a longing for truth and reparation in the country in search of a national reconciliation that will leave behind the multiple simultaneous wars that have been waged in Colombia for half a century. .

The issue has fully entered the presidential campaign campaign. The center’s candidate, Sergio Fajardo, attacked President Duque’s security policy very harshly, which he described as a failure. “The armed strike is a challenge to the State. It takes us back to chapters that we would have liked to forget in our country, but that are there, massacres, criminality, intimidation, many populations in fear. That is a security flaw. It is a failure of the leadership of the State”, said Fajardo. The favorite in the polls, Gustavo Petro, blamed former President Álvaro Uribe for having promoted small private security cooperatives that collaborated with the authorities during his time as governor. From there arose some paramilitary groups that became uncontrollable. Uribe responded that these sparks of violence derive from the peace signed by President Juan Manuel Santos, who defends Petro. For his part, Fico Gutiérrez, the right-wing candidate, said that it was urgent to restore order and sent all his support to the army and the police.

The AGC issued a statement late on Sunday announcing the end of the blockade. In that text that has been distributed through social networks, they assure that their intention was to demonstrate to the Government their political and military capacity. It is not easy to measure the power and impact of a clandestine organization like this, but what is certain is that they were not on the brink of extinction. Or, if they were, they have concealed it very well. In the middle of the electoral campaign they have managed to capture all the attention of the country.