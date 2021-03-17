Providing all the information on the measures and regulations to face the pandemic in the hospitality sector centers one of the most innovative information sessions of Itinere, the youth employment revitalization plan that began yesterday. The workshop scheduled the day after tomorrow, at 10 in the morning, will allow participants to know the protocol of actions and hazard analysis in this sector. It is one of the 40 activities included, today and tomorrow, in a comprehensive program on the Web. In addition to information sessions and workshops, there are courses, job orientation sessions and other personnel selection sessions, depending on the program. The mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, opened the day with a video.

The hospitality sector is one of the ones that focuses the most proposals. Thus, among the training courses there is one on digitization to modernize it, along with the one on commerce. Also a specific English class to serve foreign clients. Both will take place tomorrow.

The virtual meetings and interviews for the selection of personnel will allow the young people who sign up to learn about the personnel selection methods used by large companies such as Navantia, Idea Ingeniería, Metalox, ElPozo, Soltec, Herjimar, Everis and Hospital Perpetuo Socorro. Thus, they will be able to put themselves to the test and know how to face the tests, indicated the organizers.

Councilors for Youth, David Martínez, and Employment, Irene Ruiz, highlighted the importance that these employment preparation initiatives have in these times of change due to the crisis.